Covid-19: 2,376 people are being treated in hospitals across Gauteng
Gauteng is moving closer to recording 40,000 Covid-19 infections, and the provincial death toll is now 180.
The provincial health department said on Tuesday that the total number of infections stood at 39,841, and there had been 10,534 recoveries.
Gauteng has seen a rapid jump in the number of infections as the coronavirus spreads.
On Tuesday health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 28,832 people had been identified after coming into contact with people who have Covid-19, and of these 18,137 were cleared after 14 days without showing any symptoms.
"A total number of 2,376 of people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities," she said.
Johannesburg has the most cases in the province at 19,529, 85 deaths and 5,735 recoveries.
Ekurhuleni has 8,429 cases, 40 deaths and 2,378 recoveries. Tshwane is the third worst affected area with 6,184 cases, 21 deaths and 1,606 recoveries.
Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen are among the worst affected areas.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has warned that the province may emerge as the country's new epicentre of infection in the coming days.
He cited inward migration, large populations in the metros and congregating of people as some of the reasons behind the increase in infections.
