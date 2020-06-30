UKZN medical student and staffer test positive for Covid-19

A University of KwaZulu-Natal medical student and a staff member have both tested positive for Covid-19.

The university confirmed on Tuesday that the student, based at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, had been taken for medical attention.

“Once assessed, the student will be referred to an appropriate isolation facility,” said university spokesperson Normah Zondo.

A staff member at the department of student residence affairs, based at the Howard College campus, has also contracted the coronavirus.