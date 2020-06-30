SA's Covid-19 child deaths rise to 10 - but they likely 'had other serious illnesses'

Two more children have died from Covid-19 since Friday.

The latest statistics, released by the national department of health on Monday night, revealed that the 10th South African child to die from the virus was aged between 10 and 19.

According to the statistics, three children under the age of three and seven under the age of 19 have died from Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the country.

More than 3,000 children have been infected with the coronavirus.

Chief director of child, youth and school health at the national department of health, Dr Lesley Bamford, said children generally have a much milder disease than adults, and it is likely that a higher proportion of infections in children are asymptomatic when compared to infections in adults.

“We do not fully understand why almost all children have only mild disease. Most adults also have mild disease, but approximately 15% of adults with symptoms will develop more severe disease. Older adults and those with comorbidities like diabetes and heart disease are at higher risk of developing severe disease.”