14 staff members test positive for Covid-19 at Themba Hospital

Fourteen staff members at Themba Hospital at KaBokweni outside White River have tested positive for Covid-19.

Health MEC Sasekani Manzini, in a statement, said the staff members have already been quarantined.

“The staff members have already been quarantined and decontamination of affected units is already in progress. The hospital will, however, continue to operate under strict supervision. The theatre has been temporarily closed and only emergency operations will be conducted,” Manzini said.

Manzini further said Siphosensimbi Community Health Centre at Emalahleni has also been closed after six staff members at the clinic tested positive for the infectious virus.

“The department also closed the Siphosensimbi Community Health Centre in Emalahleni after six staff members tested positive Covid-19. The facility is being decontaminated. The community is requested to use Empumelelweni Community Health Centre to access healthcare services,” Manzini said.

Manzini said staff members and patients who were in contact with the infected staff at the hospital and community health centre are being traced.

“The tracing team is also busy with the tracing of patients who were also in direct contact with the staff. With the winter season upon us, we expect the number of infections to rise, hence we are ready to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic," said Manzini. The Mpumalanga province has 1,004 cases of coronavirus, with two deaths, 673 active cases and 329 recoveries.