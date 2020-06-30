School ready to welcome back pupils despite Covid-19 outbreak

Principal Luzuko Mbana said they complied with all Covid-19 regulations, but refused to get into details.

"I do not want to be drawn into health matters and matters of how often decontamination will be happening at the school in future.

"An outside company is doing decontamination and as a teacher, I am expecting learners to be handed back to me on the 7th of July.

"Yes, there are lessons learned and we might even have to review our intake because we might face an outbreak of a different nature in future. We will have to stick to our limit," Mbana said.

So far, 204 pupils, hostel assistants, teachers and matrons have tested positive for Covid-19. The cases overwhelmed the local King Madzikane kaZulu Hospital and the patients were also accommodated in private quarantine facilities across the Alfred Nzo district municipality.

Other 105 learners remain unaccounted for as some escaped from the boarding school. Others were fetched by parents amid fear and panic following news of the outbreak.

When Sowetan visited the school recently, cleaning and decontamination was underway in preparation for the return of 1,800 pupils. Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade indicated the school would reopen for more grades in July.

After inspecting the school and the hostels, Gade said he was satisfied that the school complied with Covid-19 regulations.

"In terms of the infrastructure, at least they complied. They were quite ready because PPE were not an issue here.

"There is going to be a plan B that will be needed immediately when the other grades come back.

"Currently we are comfortable with grade 12 because they've got too much space. But I am saying to you that you have got 1,800 and you have got infections out of 300. It means there is going to be a need for a redesign in terms of the plans of the department of education as well as the plan for the institution itself," Gade said.

He said his main concern was the 105 learners who were outside of the quarantine facilities.

"The little worry that I have now is the 105 learners that have not been quarantined and not been identified yet," Gade said.

"There is now a school that has infections on the basis of one boy within the boys that have escaped, and had gone to a tournament in that village and therefore infected almost all the boys they were playing with in that village.

"So, there is going to be a massive programme to ensure that we bring them back," Gade said.