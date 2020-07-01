Reality that Covid-19 is here has really hit home hard

I understood what the government was trying to do. Our ailing health infrastructure was not prepared for an outbreak the nature of what many countries were battling, and we needed time to prepare.

It was inevitable that we would be hit, and the government wanted to at least have some foundation in its fight. But I also wondered if the measures were not too drastic. Bringing an economy to a halt just weeks after a recession had been declared seemed extreme.

Over the past few months, I have been watching the developments of the pandemic in our country. The numbers were rising, deaths were being reported, and though like millions of South Africans I did the best I could to adhere to lockdown regulations, even as I found it difficult , I was still only concerned.

Panic had not set in - until a week ago. Something has happened over the past few days, and I am now paralysed with fear.

It is true that things always seem unreal until they have a human face you can recognise. Over the past few days, people I know have tested positive for Covid-19. People I know have died. I was left stunned when a childhood friend posted on Facebook that two of her relatives had died in hospital after testing positive.

I knew these people - these were familiar faces. The dying are no longer faceless people in some faraway country, they are people I have sat with on a street corner in Meadowlands, Soweto, people I have known my entire life.

Just last week I checked myself into hospital when I was struck down by a terrible flu. Never have I been as terrified of my own mortality as when the nurses did swabs inside my nose to send the specimen to the laboratory to test for Covid-19.