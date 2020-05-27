Government facing myriad of court challenges over lockdown rules

Legal challenges against the government are mounting as several opposition parties, teacher unions and civil rights organisations are approaching courts to challenge lockdown regulations and the constitutionality of its decisions.

The Educators Union of South Africa (Eusa) is the latest organisation to join the list of litigants dragging the government to court.

The union is planning to approach the courts on Friday for an interdict against the government's plan to partially open schools on June 1.

Union spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane likened sending children back to school in winter to “genocide” without the necessary safety precautions in place.

“Sending learners to school during winter, when infections will be increasing, is similar to committing a genocide,” Mahlobogwane told TimesLIVE.

He said the union would file an application against basic education minister Angie Motshekga and the department of education at the South Gauteng High Court.