EC government should 'hang head in shame' for failing Makana people - judge

The Eastern Cape government may have to immediately dissolve the Makana municipal council after its application for leave to appeal a judgment ordering it to do so was dismissed on Thursday.

In dismissing the application for leave to appeal, judge Igna Stretch said the province and municipality “had egg on their faces” and should “hang their heads in shame” for the way they had failed the citizens of Makana, reports SowetanLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE.

Stretch earlier this year ordered the provincial executive to dissolve the beleaguered Makana council “forthwith” and appoint an administrator until a new council was elected.

She said the municipality had consistently contravened the constitution by failing to sustainably provide services to the community or to structure and manage its administration, budget and planning process.