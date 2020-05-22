SA must ensure economics never again decide infection

Although the coronavirus is primarily a biomedical concern, it has nonetheless unravelled many issues that demand attention in terms of economic philosophy and our public policy discourse.

The manner in which citizens and special interests in the economy have reacted to the government's management of the pandemic requires that we rethink the relationship between our political economy and prospects for human survival.

Initially, a broad sense prevailed that some form of collective action had to be taken in order to minimise the impact of the coronavirus on society.

This already brought to bear the long standing controversy whether human welfare and survival are better served by individual effort or by collectivist endeavours.