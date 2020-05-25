It's getting ugly for hair and beauty salons as up to 70% of businesses face closure as restrictions remain

Grobler told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday that the EOHCB noted with regret that the personal care sector remains closed.

“As from today we will advise establishments about the steps to follow to reopen lawfully. We are desperately trying to get a copy of the Government Gazette for level 3 on the health department's website and the draft document. The president's speech differed in one small aspect that could be a game-changer.”

“In schedule two, where the sectors that may not reopen are listed, the draft document stated that personal care remains closed 'unless 1.5m social distancing between customer' is possible. If this rider is excluded in the gazette, then we are stuck and government did not accept our submission. If it is in, we have an avenue to start working and only need to clarify whether it will be with the phased-in process of level 4 regulations or 100% with level 3 regulations.”

Grobler said the beauty industry could not rely on Wednesday's court application to save it.

“We think it is possible for establishments to open should they be able to adhere to social distancing of 1.5m between customers. We cannot rely on Wednesday's case to save the industry because it was brought by an individual backed by a supplier, and specifically for hairdressers only. The industry is more than hairdressers. We will not oppose the case on Wednesday nor will we join as friends of the court.”