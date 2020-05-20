IPID matter a case of who guards the guards

In 2016, the Constitutional Court declared that parts of the act governing police watchdog body Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) were invalid and unconstitutional.

This was because this section of the law give the minister of police absolute powers to suspend or remove, without a parliamentary process, the head of the organisation meant to be totally independent of the police.

It makes no sense that the head of an organisation meant to ensure that the police stayed on the straight and narrow is at the mercy of the political principal of the very same police.

In its judgment the highest court in the land gave the National Assembly 24 months to amend the legislation.

Almost four years later, the amendment bill is yet to be signed into law by the president.