Tobacco industry threatens court action as drinkers toast

The decision by the government to continue the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products has been met with anger from the tobacco industry.

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) chairperson, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, said the announcement was disappointing and that they would continue their legal bid to have the decision reversed, adding that the government had until tomorrow to respond to their court papers on why the ban of tobacco products should continue.

Fita was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement in Pretoria last night that the sale of tobacco would remain prohibited as the country moves to Covid-19 alert level 3 from June 1.

Ramaphosa, however, said the sale of alcohol would once again be allowed in SA during level 3 of the lockdown.

Mnguni said they found the continued ban of tobacco baffling as there had been no scientific evidence that tobacco led to the spread of the coronavirus, but that there had been a link to hypertension and diabetes which to them raised the question around why the government was not banning sugary products instead.

"We haven't been advanced reasons in the past as to what the rationale, or what the government's thinking is in as far as the ban is concerned. There has never been a proven [link] between the sale of cigarettes, or smoking rather, and Covid-19. I don't think that we've had any evidence from any of the countries whether they have successfully treated the virus or not to show that smoking has exacerbated the Covid-19 virus," Mnguni said.

"We know of course that the majority of things associated with Covid-19 have been through hypertension, diabetes and renal failure, which are mostly diet-related comorbidities. Now why do you not ban, for instance, sugary products such as fizzy drinks, chocolates and sweets?"