Ramaphosa insists lockdown rules are based on science as court challenges mount

President Cyril Ramaphosa insists that the Covid-19 lockdown regulations are based on scientific and economic data.

This as pressure mounts on the government to ease the lockdown to prevent catastrophic damage to the country's economy.

Ramaphosa wrote this in his weekly newsletter - From the Desk of the President.

The government has been subjected to multiple court actions questioning some of the lockdown regulations while several organisations such as the DA, FF Plus and AfriForum have approached the courts to end the lockdown.

The DA is further seeking an order that declares invalid the Disaster Management Act, on which the lockdown is based.

In his newsletter, Ramaphosa says he understands it is everyone's right to go to court. Furthermore, he says the government has taken all criticism of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic on the chin.

But the government is confident that it has made the right call, informed by scientific data.