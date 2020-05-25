Life can be a bumpy ride in driver's seat

It's 6.30am and Elias Motsoaledi Road in Soweto is bustling despite the lockdown being on Level 4.

The Rea Vaya bus station in Thokoza Park is a hive of activity. Commuters have been

instructed to queue outside the bus station and only a specific number are allowed inside.

Each commuter is required to wear a mask and have a work permit.

Bus driver Zanele Mavuso has taken it upon herself to ensure that commuters adhere to the social distancing regulations and that they are wearing their masks all the time.

The mother of two prays for protection every day before leaving her house. She is one of the thousands of people who work in the transport industry, ensuring that essential workers are able to get to and from work.

"If someone removes their mask and places it on their chin, I instruct them to put it back. If I am driving a small bus, like the F12 [Parktown route], I don't allow commuters on board without a mask. I would rather get reported to my employer," she said.

Mavuso initially wanted to be a truck driver but felt she would be better suited behind the wheel of a bus. "I like interacting with people. My job gives me pride because I play an important role in the lives of thousands of people. I make sure they get to work on time."