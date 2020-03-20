No sanitising measures at Rea Vaya stations

Rea Vaya buses were running per normal schedule with passengers seated next to one another yesterday afternoon, despite new measures to restrict the number of people per seat.

Sowetan took a bus between Parktown and Industria West, Johannesburg, in the early afternoon yesterday and it had several people sitting in pairs.

Some of the measures introduced by Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo were that there would be regular sanitisation and washing of the buses as well as the one person per two seats rule which commuters were not following yesterday.

There were no sanitisers in sight at both stations and inside the buses. Around 5pm, officials at the paypoints were still taking cash, despite Makhubo prohibiting this.

One passenger said that such measures would be impossible on the Rea Vaya bus. The same measures will be implemented on the Metrobuses.

Speaking to Sowetan a day after the measures were imposed, a passenger who only identified herself as Nkele said she felt unsafe.

"Ahh it's the same because now I'm from work, I work every day and then I meet people from different departments, I serve the public. So for me to say I can't sit with my sister because of coronavirus that thing doesn't make sense, it doesn't make any difference for me," she said.