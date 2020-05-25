It gets lonely on lockdown road

Truck driver Colbert Netsianda has not seen his family since the lockdown began on March 27.

Netsianda, a Coca-Cola employee, has been on the road since then, making it difficult for him to see his family in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

"I miss my family a lot though I call them every day to check on their wellbeing. You know it's better when you seen them in person," he said.

Netsianda said he had been driving across Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng as he delivered soft drinks.

"I'm here in Limpopo now and I will be going to either Mpumalanga or Gauteng soon. I'm used to driving long distances and I'm happy that my employer has made sure that all safety measures with regard to Covid-19 are in place," he said.

The father of 10 told Sowetan he always put on his mask and carries a sanitiser with him as he travels.

Netsianda said he used to visit his family every week but that has become a thing of the past.