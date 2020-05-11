Soweto gets its first taxi rank walk-through santising tunnel

Commuters in Soweto are not entirely convinced by the government's attempts to curb the spread of Covid-19 by introducing walk-in sanitation tunnels.

This comes after the Johannesburg mayor, Geoff Makhubo, and the Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo oversaw the implementation of the tunnels and other social distancing innovations at the Bara Taxi Rank in Diepkloof.

Anna Lephalala told the Sowetan that she was happy that the government was putting measures into place to slow the spread of Covid-19 in densely populated areas such as taxi ranks.

“There are hundreds of people who walk here everyday but they wont walk through the tunnel. You can see right now that there are people who are walking on the other side of the road where this machine is not placed,” Lephalala said.

Another commuter said all the measures that are being implemented are done for the good of commuters and society at large.

Another commuter Nkanyiso Fuzile said it would be difficult to channel every commuter through the sanitation tunnel.

“There is no order at taxi ranks. People walk all over the place, taxis stop and drop off commuters wherever they want to as well. So how are they going to make sure that everyone walks through the tunnel, and how does it work,” he said.