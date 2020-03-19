Johannesburg closes down its public facilities, including the zoo

Public swimming pools, stadiums, theatres, libraries and sporting facilities have all been closed in Johannesburg amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Johannesburg Zoo has also closed as the city is trying to curb the potential spread of coronavirus that has now affected at least 116 people across the country.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the virus accounting for 52% of the confirmed cases.

Johannesburg has a population of over 5.5million people and mayor Geoff Makhubo has announced stringent measures to curb the spread in the city.

Among the measures was also that Metro and Rea-Vaya buses would also scale down on its operations as well as the capacity and would be sanitised regularly.

“Metro Bus and Rea-Vaya bus services are to drastically scale down operations in accordance with a principle of one person per two-seater and two people per three-seater bench,” Makhubo said.

“All buses will be sanitised once every 24-hours and washed twice a day. Sanitisers will be provided for commuters on buses and at ticket offices and depots.”

Cash payments on these buses has also been suspended and commuters are advised to get tags which have been provisionally made free.

He said Johannesburg has a high density popiulation where a large number of people live in informal settlements and that the city has now been organised in seven regions which would cover nodal points such as the Johannesburg inner-city, Ennerdale, Fourways, Lenasia, Midrand, Randburg, Roodepoort, Sandton and Soweto.