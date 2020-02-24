South Africa

Protesters block roads in Soweto, Rea Vaya bus services affected

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 24 February 2020 - 11:06
Rea Vaya says its bus services have been affected and commuters can expect heavy delays.
Image: Rea Vaya

Protesters blocked several roads with burning tyres and rocks in Klipspruit, Soweto, early on Monday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said Moroka Nancefield Road, near the intersection of Klipspruit Valley Road, was affected.

“It’s been an ongoing protest. They [community members] have been protesting and blocking the roads for the past three weeks,” Minnaar said.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said the protests were related to service delivery issues in the area.

Rea Vaya said its bus services in the vicinity had been affected by the protest.

Commuters can expect heavy delays.

