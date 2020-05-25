Business travel to be phased in under level 3 - President Cyril Ramaphosa

Government is working on plans to phase in domestic air travel for people travelling on business as SA Inc opens for business under level 3 of the lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that although accommodation and air travel for leisure will remain prohibited under level 3, business travel would be allowed on dates to be announced.

Cabinet ministers are expected to give details on the relaxation of regulations this week.

“We have held discussions with the tourism, hotel and restaurant industry regarding the challenges and hardships these sectors are experiencing,” said Ramaphosa.