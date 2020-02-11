South Africa

Buses back on roads after police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Soweto

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 11 February 2020 - 14:17
Rea Vaya suspended its bus services during the protest in Soweto.
Image: Sthando Mkhabela via Twitter

Police had to resort to firing rubber bullets to prevent protesting crowds from barricading several roads with burning tyres in Soweto on Tuesday.

Several areas, including Moroka, Nancefield Road and Klipspruit Valley Road, were affected.

Rea Vaya buses were suspended, leaving scores of commuters stranded.

Motorists were advised to use Chris Hani Road, Khumalo Street or drive through Meadowlands.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the protests were under way at midday but police were monitoring the situation. 

“The protest is still going on, but  police are using rubber bullets to disperse the crowds,” he said.

Makhubele said no arrests had been made and no property was damaged.   

Rea Vaya said on Twitter that buses were later back in operation, and apologised for the inconvenience.

