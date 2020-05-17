Differences of opinion vital 'to arriving at the best advice': Prof Abdool Karim

The MAC is comprised of four committees: research (Prof Glenda Gray), public health (Prof Shabir Madhi), clinical (Prof Marc Mendelson), and laboratory (Prof Koleka Mlisana). The committees of the MAC meet as needed, usually a few times a week. The entire MAC of 51 members, meets about once a week. The minister, deputy minister and director-general are invited to attend MAC meetings regularly. At the meetings they attend, each of the four MAC committee chairs provides a report back with a set of slides. This provides the department of health leadership with an overview of all the advisories provided by the MAC. MAC members have the opportunity to share their views and interact with the minister, deputy minister and director-general at these meetings.

To date, the MAC has submitted about 50 advisories to the department of health ranging from clinical guidelines to advice on prevention strategies; note that some advisories are revisions or adjustments to past advisories based on new evidence or new questions.

To the best of my knowledge, none of the advisories submitted to date have been rejected by the department of health. In addition, the MAC has been working on advisories over the last several days related to 10 issues, including the easing of the lockdown and the alert level regulations. A full list detailing all advisories in various stages is attached.

With regards to MAC advice to the department of health relating to the ending of the lockdown, Prof Salim Abdool Karim publicly made a general comment on the need for a systematic phasing out of the lockdown.

In a public briefing on April 13, Prof Abdool Karim made a comment stating: “Abrupt return may increase spread — plan the systematic easing of the lockdown over several days: stepwise approach to reduce risk of rapid transmission taking economic imperatives and social disruption into consideration.” This presentation was also subsequently shared with the entire MAC membership and no MAC member commented in difference with this sentence in the presentation.

My recommendation on the phased easing of the lockdown was based at that time on his knowledge that countries were adopting a phased approach to ending the lockdown to avoid rebound in infections. Phased ending of lockdowns are now widely practised, though the manner and speed of the phasing out process varies substantially. Past that initial advice, the MAC was not asked to provide more specific recommendations on how the lockdown should be eased or ended.

On Tuesday May 12, the over-arching chair of the MAC Prof Abdool Karim convened a meeting with the committee chairs specifically to share his concerns about the regulations relating to the lockdown levels.