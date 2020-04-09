Probe into outbreak of Covid-19 at St Augustine's

"No Netcare facility has ever expected a staff member to work without appropriate PPE. Our PPE policy includes a directive on the wearing of masks during the Covid-19 pandemic which... provides greater protection than the current recommendations and guidelines of . the World Health Organisation and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

"In addition, we have retrained over 16,750 healthcare workers, other staff members and doctors on the appropriate and correct use...

"Since the spread of infections began as a result of two patients who were admitted for other medical reasons and initially had no travel history or symptoms of Covid-19 but subsequently tested positive, we have been in close consultation with the KZN DOH [department of health] and the NICD and continue to strictly follow their guidance and instructions," said Friedland.

He said the clinical team was working closely with Karim, a special adviser to the minister of health, and a team of epidemiology and infectious diseases specialists from the University of KZN.

He said the hospital has 15 pre-existing community-

acquired Covid-19 patients in its dedicated isolation units and one person had recovered.

"Of the staff and doctors tested, we confirm that 47 people who are connected with our hospital have tested positive for Covid-19. Of the 47 positive cases, 33 are in self-isolation and a further 14 are being accommodated by Netcare to ensure they are able to safely self-quarantine. Of those who tested positive, one person has since tested negative following his period of self-quarantine and has returned to work."