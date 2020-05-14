Government owes it to citizens to be transparent on lockdown

It was an excursion into the minister's chambers, where we, ordinary citizens, got to hear the kind of expert briefings that help Mkhize and his colleagues settle on measures to prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19 in SA.

The professor explained the nature of the Covid-19 epidemic in SA. In a succinct manner he provided reasons for SA's exceptional experience with the disease. Whereas other jurisdictions had seen a dramatic rise in transmissions resulting in hospitals being overwhelmed, SA didn't. He showed how SA achieved a decline in the rate of new cases, plausibly due to interventions by the government, in particular the lockdown.

While conceding that SA cannot escape the worst of this epidemic, pointing to an inevitable peak in infections down the line, Karim argued that the lifting of the lockdown would precipitate the coming peak. Mkhize and his colleagues in the coronavirus command council ostensibly acquiesced to this presentation being made public to justify the looming extension of the lockdown.

The lockdown has bought time. It has given the department of health time to assess capacity as well as prepare and strengthen its response.

But the lockdown has had unintended social and economic consequences too, which cannot and will not be addressed by strides made in improving the health system.

We need answers on the impact on livelihoods. We need more than anecdotal evidence from the long queues for grants and food parcels. We need more than the observations from industry bodies about the impact on their members. We need more than just the concerns raised by trade unions.

The questions we need answered urgently are: What advice and data is the government's phased easing of the lockdown based on? What is its approach to economic recovery and what thinking informs it?

There are debates raging right now about the reopening of the economy to save millions more jobs from being shed as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown. The anxiety in businesses and households alike is building up to a crescendo.