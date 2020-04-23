Criminalising spread of Covid-19 could hamper testing, say experts

Many people were outraged that early Covid-19 patients in SA refused to self-isolate, but experts say criminalising the spread of the virus can slow the increase in testing.

In March, cases of attempted murder were opened against a salon owner in Ladysmith and a foreign tourist, both of whom tested positive for Covid-19 but allegedly refused to self-isolate.

Their fate still hangs in the balance, but while mechanisms in the law exist that could see them convicted, a legal expert in global health has raised the alarm, saying criminalising transmission could hamper efforts to test as many people as possible.