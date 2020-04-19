Coronavirus still spreading in communities - Mkhize

Coronavirus is still spreading in the country as people are not adhering to the lockdown regulations. Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday night revealed that their analysis of the infection rate showed that the virus was still spreading.

He said his biggest concern was that people were not heeding the call to stay at home and were therefore impeding the government’s fight against the spread of the virus.

“And as we sit right now, we analyse various areas, we can see that the infection is still spreading and that is because people are not staying at home and that’s the message we always need to emphasise,” Mkhize said.