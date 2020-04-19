Despite a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, a lockdown extension isn't guaranteed: Zweli Mkhize

“At the moment, the expectation for a huge increase [in cases] has not materialised up to this week, based on the fact that the number of people we are seeing are not quite the same as those went to our services earlier.”

Mkhize was asked whether this was the main element taken into account when a lockdown extension was discussed.

He responded it was not his place to "make speculations".

"All sorts of issues are being taken into account. There isn’t just one factor to consider. I think what brought us here [to the lockdown] was how do we reduce the rate of spread, how do we contain the virus? That will always be among the factors we have to take into account.

"How do we make the sure the economy continues to function? How do you make sure you reduce hunger, starvation? How do you make sure you create a new culture of behaviour in such a way that prevention of infection becomes a sustainable kind of conduct?

"It's a whole combination of issues we have to take into account, and there isn't one factor more important than the others. At the end of the day we must be able to contain the virus and still make sure our people are able to survive in an economy that will enable all to make an income and have food security.

"It's going to be a balance of a number of factors," said Mkhize.