The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC)‚ which played a key role in getting the government to provide anti-retroviral drugs to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV‚ says there is still a long way to go in the fight against the virus.

Epidemiologist Quarraisha Abdool Karim said the country had achieved much in terms of reducing transmission to babies and getting people to take their treatment‚ but there were still a number of challenges.

"We have about 4.5-million people on treatment but we have to keep reminding ourselves that South Africa is home to one in five new infections that are taking place each day globally‚" she said.

While the 2002 Consitutional Court ruling in which the government was ordered to provide anti-retroviral treatment to prevent the transmission of HIV from mother to child may have been a victory‚ Karim said accessibility‚ especially for those in rural areas‚ was an issue which required many stakeholders to work together.

"One of the biggest challenges we have today is to reach those who are unable to access services‚ who are scared to have an HIV test and take the treatment that could mean the difference between life and death.

"We have about 1‚000 infections taking place each day in SA. We cannot say we have turned the tide‚ and that’s what we need to keep reminding ourselves. Our battle against HIV is far from over‚" said Karim.