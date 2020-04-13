'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim

“What we would hope for is that the number of new cases will steadily decline and will disappear and that's the end of the story. I'm sorry to tell that's very unlikely. The more likely [scenario] is ... that we've managed to stem community transmission. For once we end the lockdown ... about 55 million people are vulnerable to this virus. As soon as the opportunity arises for this virus to spread, we are likely to see the exponential curve again,” said Karim.

However, he said SA had “gained time” to get hospitals and staff ready, actively track and find cases and, in the long term, have a vaccine ready.

“It's an opportunity to get new treatments, new vaccines. And all of this needs time. Now, we are unlikely to get a treatment or a vaccine within the next few months — those things take years. And in our case we hope that maybe we'll get it in a year or maybe 18 months.”

Karim was particularly concerned about the fact that flu season was right on the country's doorstep, with winter just over a month away.