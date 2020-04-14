Expert ‘sceptical’ about BCG vaccine for Covid-19: 'It’s meant to prevent severe forms of TB'

Professor Salim Abdool Karim is sceptical that the BCG vaccine can have an impact on the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Karim said the BCG vaccine was given to protect people from severe forms of tuberculosis (TB).

“It doesn’t prevent tuberculosis, but it prevents severe forms of tuberculosis,” Karim said on Monday evening during a presentation on the technical aspects relating to the Covid-19 response.

Karim said a research paper from scientists in New York compared countries which have universal BCG policies with countries that do not have the same policies.