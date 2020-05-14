Nothing untoward about Dalindyebo wanting DNA test: AbaThembu royal family

The AbaThembu royal family says there is "nothing untoward" about King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo wanting to do DNA test to prove whether Prince Azenathi is his son.

The Daily Dispatch reported that Dalindyebo had disowned his son and was demanding a paternity test.

The AbaThembu royal family said it was concerned about circulation of what it said was a private communication between the king, his former wife Buyiswa Majiki and his son Azenathi.

"The concerns raised by King Zwelibanzi in the communication are not necessary new to the AbaThembu royal family," said the family.

Dalindyebo was arrested in March for a midnight rampage that allegedly involved him terrorising Azenathi and his family at their royal Bumbane Great Place homestead. It is alleged he brandished an axe during the siege.

"Before his release from prison on parole in December 2019, King Dalindyebo had indicated to some senior members of the Abathembu royal family that one of the reasons he was seeking parole was to resolve some issues in his personal household in order to restore stability in the kingdom," the statement reads.