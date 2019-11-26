ANC calls for jailed Dalindyebo to be allowed to attend Sigcawu funeral

The ANC in the Amathole district has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola to allow jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to attend the funeral of AmaXhosa king Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu. It takes place on Friday.

Dalindyebo is serving an effective 12 years in prison, imposed by the Supreme Court of Appeal in October 2015. The sentence was handed down for three counts of arson, three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, one count of defeating the ends of justice and one count of kidnapping.

ANC Amathole regional secretary Thembalethu Ntuthu said prisoners were allowed to apply for compassionate leave to attend funerals of their direct relatives.

Ramaphosa is to deliver a eulogy at the funeral, which he declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1, and the ANC in the region feels that granting Dalindyebo permission to attend would honour Sigcawu, who had been the most vocal in calling for his release.