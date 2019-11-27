Jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo won’t attend AmaXhosa King's funeral

Jailed AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo has decided not to attend the funeral of AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu on Friday.

The AbaThembu king said his attendance at the funeral service might cause an unnecessary distraction, according to a statement from the office of Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Members of the public had requested the authorities to grant the AbaThembu king permission to attend the funeral service.

Dalindyebo is serving an effective 12 years in prison, imposed by the Supreme Court of Appeal in October 2015.