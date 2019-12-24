Dalindyebo paroled but will not rule yet

Amid the joy at the release on parole of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo came news that he will not immediately resume the throne, but will ask someone to act on his behalf.

This was confirmed by his spokesperson, Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama, who confirmed his release on Monday morning.

Some of the victims of his violence, though calling for his release, have expressed dissatisfaction at his failure to compensate them R400,000 each.

Ngonyama said there were conditions attached to the parole which included the king report to the nearest correctional services facility or be randomly visited by correctional services parole officials.

''There are conditions which allow the king to seek employment. But Zwelibanzi is a king so he would not be seeking employment as he already remains a king. Though his certificate for kingship is still intact and was not withdrawn, he will not immediately resume his throne but will look for someone to act on his behalf,'' said Ngonyama.