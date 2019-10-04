South Africa

Army sweeps in to clean Mthatha’s filthy streets

By Sikho Ntshobane - 04 October 2019 - 15:40
SANDF members of the Mthatha-based 14 South African Infantry Battalion led a clean-up of the city.
SANDF members of the Mthatha-based 14 South African Infantry Battalion led a clean-up of the city.
Image: SUPPLIED

Uniformed members of the SANDF’s 14th South African Infantry Battalion in Mthatha traded their rifles and heavy artillery for brooms, spades and rakes on Thursday, and spent hours cleaning up some of Mthatha’s inner city filth-riddled streets.

DispatchLIVE reported that the soldiers declined to offer any comment about their gesture, saying protocol did not allow them to give media interviews.

But King Sabata Dalindyebo and mayor Nyaniso Nelani, who officially welcomed the soldiers to Mthatha, said the local authority had a longstanding working relationship with the SANDF. In 2011, the battalion was awarded the freedom of the city of Mthatha and has reportedly worked with authorities on municipal programmes over the years.

For the full story, visit DispatchLIVE.

Ex-soldier convicted after sharing classified information with spies, reporters

A former senior defence force officer has been convicted of sharing military secrets.
News
23 hours ago

Gang violence: Mother of slain Bishop Lavis woman doesn’t have much faith in the army

A month ago, 30-year-old Lauren Prins was shot ten times and murdered outside her home in Bishop Lavis. She had a spinal problem and was disabled. On ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
X