King Dalindyebo arrested after family assaulted

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo apparently has been arrested after allegedly attacking his family at the Bumbane Great Place on Friday.

Dalindyebo, who was released on parole in December, allegedly arrived at the great place at 2am.

Royal spokesperson Nkosi Dumisani Mgudlwa, speaking from the great place near Mthatha, confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE at 7.30am that the king was still at the scene.