King Dalindyebo released from prison, say family

AbaThembu King Buyel'Ekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo is a free man.

Dalindyebo was released from the East London Correctional Centre in West Bank at around midnight on Sunday and was taken by correctional service officers to his Nkululekweni home in Mthatha where he was met by his wife Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo and other family members.

He had his first sleep at home after four years. Ironically, he handed himself over to prison authorities in Wellington Prison in Mthatha at midnight on December 31 2015 to start a 12-year sentence. This was after he was found guilty of arson, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Though there is no official comment, DispatchLIVE reliably learnt of his release from a number of sources in the family and in correctional services.