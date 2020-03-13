Parole board to decide on AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's fate after arrest

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board is yet to decide what to do about AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo after his alleged assault on family members on Friday.

Meanwhile, the correctional services department confirmed that the monarch has appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court.

Eastern Cape police earlier confirmed Dalindyebo’s arrest. He is alleged to have accosted members of his family at the Bumbane Great Place in the early hours of Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Thembinkosi Kinana told TimesLIVE that a case had been opened against the king by his son and acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo.

“Azenathi opened a case of malicious damage to property and assault by threats at the Bityi police station,” Kinana said.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said his department was working with the police to ascertain details of the incident “as the parolee was placed out into the system of community corrections with certain conditions that must be complied with”.

“A full report will thus be brought to the attention of the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board to consider the conduct of the parolee and adjudicate on the way forward. This shall also be largely determined by the court processes already under way,” Nxumalo said.

At the time of his arrest, Dalindyebo was out on parole after qualifying for a remission of sentence announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year.

He was released in December after spending four years behind bars.