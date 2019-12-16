AbaThembu King Dalindyebo could soon be released from prison - but only on parole

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo could soon be a free man - albeit on parole.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola said on Monday that Dalindyebo would benefit from the "remission of sentences" announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in the day.

The remission was for a period of 12 months, which means that Dalindyebo - and other inmates - will have one year taken from his sentence.

Lamola said Dalindyebo was eligible for parole in October.

"Through operational processes, a process will be undertaken as to when and how he will be released. So he benefits [from the remission]," the minister said.

He added that Dalindyebo's application for a presidential pardon was "still on the table of the president and has not yet been considered".