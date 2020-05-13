MP flags court backlogs compounded by 'trivial' cases under Covid-19 rules

Deputy minister of justice John Jeffery has told parliament that backlogs in district and regional courts have increased by 6% and 11% respectively over the past year.

Members of parliament’s portfolio committee on justice received a presentation from the office of the chief justice – which has jurisdiction over high courts - where they expressed great concern with the backlog in courts being exacerbated by the limited operations bought about by the lockdown.

The African Christian Democratic Party's Steven Swart said the justice system was proving to be obsessed with dealing with petty offences, as opposed to bringing serious criminals to book.

“From the experiences I am picking up, people are very concerned about the increase in backlogs because of courts not sitting. So again, I would like that question to be answered.

“Civil and criminal trials, when is it anticipated that they will recommence?