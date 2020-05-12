Government to provide reasons for cigarette ban: FITA

Government is expected to provide reasons for the ban on cigarette and tobacco product sales under level 4 of the lockdown.

This after the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association filed an urgent court bid for government to lift the ban, including on exports.

However, the association, whose members include cigarette makers Carnilinx and Gold Leaf Tobacco, in part A of its application, requested minutes of the meeting in which government made decisions pertaining to the sale of cigarettes. The application was expected to be heard in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Monday, the association said part A of its application no longer has a reason to be argued, saying that it had been provided with “a substantial portion of the relief” sought.