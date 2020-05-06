Former petrol attendant beams with pride after being admitted as a lawyer

Mbavhalelo Mmbadi is one of the first new crop of lawyers that were admitted electronically to the Pretoria High Court because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 35-year-old lawyer, who comes from Venda in Limpopo, said he has come a long way from working as a petrol attendant to feed his family to being afforded the opportunity to fulfill his law dream.

"I worked as a petrol attendant at Total garage in Brits, I also worked as a cashier," he said.

Mmbadi said in 2006, he was trained by Numsa in labour law to become a shop steward for his colleagues after he moved to work for Toyota as a petrol attendant.

"This rekindled my love for law. I realised that I really wanted to be a lawyer," he said.

However, it was difficult to make the decision to leave his job to go and study.

"I was already married and I needed to support my family. I applied three times to the University of Venda and they would accept me and I wouldn’t be able to go because we were poor," he said.