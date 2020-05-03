Government creates Covid-19 dispute mediation process to avoid costly court cases

In a move aimed at pre-empting a huge legal bill over the national lockdown, government has moved to amend national state of disaster regulations to create a dispute resolution process outside the court, with a retired judge earmarked for the task.

This is contained in the latest version of the national lockdown regulations that were published this week, which makes provision for mediation or arbitration should civil claims be filed against the state over lockdown.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola said in an interview that government was considering the appointment of a retired judge to adjudicate envisaged mediation cases.

He said the process would not only assist from a cost perspective, but also provide a platform for aggrieved but poor citizens who cannot afford the high cost of mounting legal challenges against government.