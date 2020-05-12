Cigarette exports allowed so focus is on setting aside ban on local sales

No definite date has been set for a court application to challenge the ban on the sale of cigarettes to be heard.

The first part of a two-part application by the Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), which was set to be heard in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday, will no longer be heard because the organisation has obtained the relief it had sought.

Last week, Fita lodged a court application and divided it into two parts.

The first portion of the application, Part A, which was due to be heard on Tuesday, was for an order declaring that tobacco products fall into the category of agro-processing and constituted permitted goods, and that their export is permitted.