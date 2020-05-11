Electoral commission hints that local government elections may be delayed due to Covid-19

Mamabolo said that while the demarcation board launched the municipal demarcation process in January, it has indicated to the IEC that due to Covid-19 they had to stop the community consultation process after covering four of the country's nine provinces.

“This means the agreed date for them to hand over the final wards are no longer realisable and they will not be able to hand over the final wards as initially agreed,” said Mamabolo.

He said the electoral commission has requested consultations with the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to deliberate on the implication of that delay on the electoral process in its entirety.

The commission has, however, been able to source physical addresses of 89% of voters, making progress with the requirements of a Constitutional Court ruling on the voters' roll.

In 2016, the court declared that the commission’s failure to obtain and record all reasonably available voters’ addresses on the national voters’ roll was inconsistent with its obligations in the constitution and invalid.

It suspended the declaration of invalidity until June 2018 and ordered that the commission must have corrected its failures by that date by obtaining and recording all addresses that were reasonably available.

It later extended the suspension of the declaration of invalidity until the end of November 2019.