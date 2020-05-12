South Africa publishes proposed mine safety rules for Covid-19

South Africa published new proposed safety guidelines on Tuesday for mines operating during the coronavirus pandemic, which would require that mineworkers be screened, tested, kept further apart and provided with protective gear.

South Africa, the world's largest producer of platinum and chrome ore and a major miner of gold, diamonds and coal, is gradually restarting the operations of its biggest export industry, shut down in a nationwide lockdown.

In April, the authorities relaxed regulations to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity. But labour unions have since won a court case against the government, forcing it to impose stricter safety guidelines.