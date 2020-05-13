Tracker reveals vehicle crime rapidly returning to pre-lockdown levels

While SA experienced a significant drop in vehicle crime during the national lockdown, activities are returning to normal levels as the country's restrictions are being lifted.

Tracker data, recorded from the company’s 1.1 million installed vehicle base, reveals a 90% reduction in the number of vehicle recovery activities nationally during the first week of the lockdown, as compared to the average weekly vehicle recovery activities pre-lockdown.

This is in line with a preliminary police report that noted a decline in trio crimes, namely car and truck hijackings, business robberies and house burglaries — down to 2,098 in the first week of the national lockdown from 8,853 during the same period in 2019.

However, vehicle crime activities are increasing as the country’s restrictions are being lifted. During the lockdown extension, the number of vehicle recovery activities increased nearly three-fold compared to the first week of lockdown.

The first week of level 4 restrictions has seen vehicle recovery activities more than double compared to the lockdown extension figures, representing a six-fold increase from the first week of lockdown to figures that are now only 35% lower than pre-lockdown averages. Vehicle crime activities are set to rise even further, back to the same levels or even higher as South Africans return to work and criminals resume their operations.

Interestingly, during the first three weeks of lockdown, hijackings attributed a higher percentage of the Tracker vehicle recovery activities compared to theft. The pre-Covid-19 Tracker average for hijackings and theft is a 50/50% split.