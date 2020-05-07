No school should start earlier than proposed date, department of basic education warns

"In some schools teachers have already been reporting for duty and parents meetings have been held where plans were announced to have learners back in school in May. The uniform standards will be applicable in schools as part of the measures put in place to protect learners and teachers, reduce infection and save the academic year," Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga said regulations were published on April 29 in terms of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) which listed education services under Alert Level 4 Table 1. Q. as permitted on a date and schedule yet to be announced to direct when schools may reopen during Alert Level 4.

"Until such date and schedule are determined, all schools, including independent schools, must remain closed. The minister has already indicated how she intends to have schools re-opening and until a final decision is made no school may proceed to open and receive learners," Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga said Motshekga will next week return to the National Coronavirus Command Council to present an enhanced recovery plan for the basic education based on inputs and feedback received thus far.