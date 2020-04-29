Back to school dates set with matrics and grade 7s first to return after Covid-19 lockdown

The department of basic education has presented a covid-19 plan for its sector, which tables the reopening of schools from next week.

The department presented its Covid-19 plan for schooling to parliament's portfolio committee.

Grades 7 and 12 are expected to be back at school on Wednesday May 6. The department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli said screening of pupils and educators will be done at the re-opening of schools.

He said the school term will start on Monday May 4 with the return of teachers.