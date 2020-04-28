News

Acsa Cape Town employee dies after testing positive for Covid-19

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 28 April 2020 - 18:07
An ACSA employee at Cape Town International Airport lost his life after contracting coronavirus.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) in the Western Cape has confirmed that one of its members has died while testing positive for  Covid-19.

The union said the deceased worked at the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) in Cape Town. 

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said deceased unfortunately died as a result of coronavirus-related complications last week.

"On behalf of all metalworkers we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He is survived by his wife and his three children," Hlubi-Majola said.

She said Acsa confirmed in a communique that all those who had worked with the deceasedwere quarantined and that the workplace was deep cleaned and sanitised once it had been confirmed that he tested positive for the virus. 

"The entire shift was placed on isolation and their test results thankfully came back negative," Hlubi-Majola said.

The Western Cape has 1,737 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and more than 30 recorded deaths.

